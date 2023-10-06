Africa: Morocco, Spain and Portugal Hosting of World Cup 2030, 'Source of Pride for African Continent' (Moussa Faki Mahamat)

Addis Ababa — The organization of the 2030 World Cup by Morocco, Spain and Portugal "is a source of pride for the African continent", said Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

"Congratulations to Morocco for being entrusted, after the historic achievement in Doha, with the organization of the 2030 Football World Cup, together with Spain and Portugal. This is a source of pride for the African continent", stressed the Chairman of the African Union Commission on the "X" social network.

A statement by the Royal Office had indicated that "His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, has the great pleasure of announcing to the Moroccan people that the FIFA Council has unanimously selected the Morocco-Spain-Portugal bid as the sole candidate to organize the 2030 Football World Cup".

This decision by the Council of the International Association Football Federation commends and recognizes Morocco's key position in the concert of great nations, stressed the statement.

"His Majesty the King takes this opportunity to congratulate the Kingdom of Spain and the Republic of Portugal, while reiterating the Kingdom of Morocco's commitment to working in perfect synergy with the authorities in charge of the bid in each of the host countries," noted the statement of the Royal Office.