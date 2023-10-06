Morocco: Over 12k Participants Expected At IMF-WB Annual Meetings (Official)

5 October 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Around 12,200 participants from more than 180 countries will be taking part in the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), to be held in Marrakech from October 9 to 15, said, on Thursday in Rabat, Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament and Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas.

The choice of Morocco to host these assemblies testifies to the great trust in the Kingdom's capacities and potential, noted Baitas during a press briefing held at the end of the weekly meeting of the Government Council, noting that the Kingdom has achieved a series of economic reforms and demonstrated resilience in the face of crises, notably the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation and low rainfall.

Morocco's hosting of such events is the outcome of work begun many years ago, reflecting the trust repeatedly expressed by financial institutions in providing the Moroccan government with a line of credit, as well as a set of indicators, in addition to the rating issued by a group of international institutions, which confirms the resilience of the national economy in the face of several crises, he stressed.

