South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa - Launch of the Border Management Authority

Remarks by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the launch of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Musina Show-Grounds, Limpopo

We are gathering here today to witness the fulfilment of a commitment to establish a single, integrated and efficient authority to manage and secure the borders of the Republic.

As South Africans, we seek to live in peace and harmony with each other and with our neighbours. We seek a better life, free from fear and want.

When our country's ports of entry and borders are well-protected and well-managed, we are able to prevent the illegal importation and exit of goods.

We are able to facilitate lawful trade at a greater scale and more efficiently. This is becoming increasingly important as we work with other countries in our region and elsewhere on the continent to increase intra-African trade.

We see the Border Management Authority as a vital link in our efforts to harness the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

A more secure border is important for curbing illegal migration, human smuggling and trafficking. It will help in combating cross-border crime.

The Constitution declares that South Africa belongs to all who live in it.

All citizens have the right to enter, to remain in and reside anywhere in the Republic.

As is the case in every sovereign country, foreign nationals who seek refuge or wish to live and work in South Africa are subject to immigration laws and regulations.

The Border Management Authority is tasked to ensure that the country's immigration laws and regulations are upheld and enforced.

The Border Management Authority was established in response to a number of serious challenges.

One of these challenges is the increase in the number of undocumented foreign nationals entering our country. This has exacerbated many of the country's social and economic problems.

The movement of persons and goods at ports of entry has often not been as efficient as it should be, resulting in unnecessary delays and increased costs for individuals and companies. This in turn is harming our economy.

Deficiencies in border management have also enabled corruption and organised and cross-border crime to thrive.

We have faced a problem of fragmentation of powers, responsibility and accountability.

Since 1994 the country's border management has been exercised by different government departments and state agencies, often implementing their respective mandates in isolation.

Lack of coordination and inadequate information-sharing between various management and enforcement authorities have rendered our borders vulnerable.

The Border Management Authority will provide a sustainable solution to the structural challenges of border security, control and coordination.

It will be a new model of integration of functions, roles and responsibilities in the broader law enforcement environment.

The Border Management Authority is expected to tackle the challenges of congestion, procedural delays, long transit times, lack of predictability and high logistics costs.

I commend the Border Management Authority for the speed with which it has already commenced its work.

Earlier today, I visited the Beit Bridge Border Post with my counterpart from Zimbabwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and we agreed that the establishment of the Border Management Authority will be an important tool for the development of the region.

It will form part of integrating border management activities in the SADC region as we implement the African Continental Free Trade Area. We will be able to work towards eradicating various forms of red tape that are hindering trade, investment and the movement of persons.

The Border Management Authority will be redeveloping six ports of entries as one-stop-border-posts. This approach will improve efficiency at land border crossings by combining the stops required for processing exit and entry formalities.

In July, we saw the deployment of the first officers of the border guard of the Border Management Authority at vulnerable segments of the border line, including the informal community crossing points.

While the border guard will be conducting border law enforcement functions, including access control, the South African National Defence Force remains responsible for border protection and safeguarding.

The border guard will interface with the nearest police station with regards to the occurrence of a crime at a port of entry.

The Border Management Authority is now the third armed service in South Africa after the South African National Defence Force and the South African Police Service.

It is mandated to perform border management functions within ports of entry as well as the law enforcement area.

The Border Management Authority is being established through an incremental approach.

Steps have already been taken to integrate under the Border Management Authority various relevant functions of the departments of Home Affairs, Agriculture, Health, and Fisheries, Forestry and the Environment.

To enable its work, the Border Management Authority has signed implementation protocols with the South African Revenue Service, Police Service and Defence Force.

I congratulate the Border Management Authority Commissioner and his two deputies, who will receive their ranks formally today.

We wish you well.

Ensuring our borders are well-managed and well-protected is key to the security and development of our country. In undertaking this task, please be assured that you have the support and the trust of the people of South Africa.

Let us now move forward with operationalising this authority in pursuit of a safer, more prosperous South Africa.

I thank you.