Kenya: eCitizens Platform Revenue Surges 300% in 3 Months, Reaching Sh4.1 Billion

Nairobi — The revenue generated from fees collected on the eCitizen platform has witnessed a remarkable surge, growing from Sh1.4 billion in June 2023 to an impressive Sh 4.1 billion in September 2023.

Immigrations and Citizens Services Principal Secretary, Julius Bitok, announced this substantial growth on Thursday, highlighting a remarkable 300% increase in revenues within just three months.

This significant growth comes in response to President William Ruto's directive to make all government services accessible through the eCitizen online platform, emphasizing a pivotal shift toward digitization in government operations.

Revenue collected in July and August 2023 amounted to Sh 2.3 billion and Sh 3.6 billion, respectively, further demonstrating the platform's rapid financial expansion.

As of October 4, a staggering 10,513 government services are available for end-to-end application on the eCitizen platform. In addition, 4,184 services are currently in the process of being fully onboarded, marking a considerable step toward complete digitization.

Julius Bitok, the Immigrations PS, confirmed that the ongoing process of migrating government services to eCitizen will continue until all remaining services are fully onboarded by December 31, further accelerating the drive for comprehensive digitization.

President William Ruto, on June 30, championed digitization as a means to enhance efficiency and inclusivity in government service delivery. He emphasized that the system's implementation eliminates inefficiency, corruption, wastage, and discrimination often associated with traditional human interactions.

The President also underscored that previously marginalized communities will no longer face exclusion from government services. These remarks were made during the unveiling of Digital Government Services, known as "Gava Mkononi," at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

President Ruto also revealed plans to make these services available on the e-Citizen platform's USSD code, *2222#, as well as "Gava Express." The latter will be accessible in over 250,000 M-Pesa shops, 28,000 KCB shops, 40,000 Equity shops, and 22,000 Cooperative Bank shops to cater to those without smartphones.

To ensure seamless payment processing, the Government will employ a single Pay Bill, "222 222," which will be managed by the Treasury, streamlining financial operations in line with the broader digitization effort.