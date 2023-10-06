South Africa: Minister Issues Notice to Place University of South Africa Under Administration - South African News Briefs - October 6, 2023

Minister to Place University of South Africa Under Administration

South Africa's Higher Education and Training Minister, Blade Nzimande, has notified the University of South Africa (Unisa) of his intent to place the institution under administration, a decision expected to be officially announced soon, reports News24. This decision comes after an independent assessor, Professor Themba Mosia, recommended that Unisa be placed under administration due to its financial mismanagement and poor performance of management and the council. The minister's decision also takes into account investigations by the Ministerial Task Team (MTT) into the university's response to the fourth industrial revolution and its shift from a part-time, long-distance learning institution to a full-time one, raising questions about the institution's mission and direction.

E-Tolls Nearing End, But Key Issues Remain as Gauteng Premier Backtracks on Refunds

The scrapping of the controversial e-toll system on South Africa's Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) is making progress, with the National Treasury, the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral), and the Gauteng Provincial Government nearing a resolution, reports Moneyweb. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has backtracked on previous statements about refunding motorists who paid their e-toll accounts. While there were earlier reports indicating a refund of nearly R6.9 billion, Lesufi clarified that this issue was still under discussion. Lesufi emphasised the need to resolve the outstanding matters regarding the e-toll system, with negotiations ongoing. The delay in ending e-tolls has drawn criticism from organizations like the Organization Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Workers Union to Lead Nationwide March for Decent Work

The Confederation of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is organising a nationwide march on October 6, 2023 to mark the International Day of Decent Work, reports EWN. The march is expected to attract thousands of workers from different trade unions across the country. The International Day of Decent Work is commemorated annually on October 7 and aims to acknowledge the significance of trade unions and workers' rights. In the City of Tshwane, the march will be to Tshwane House to demand answers from the metro's executive on the ongoing wage dispute between city employees affiliated with the union, the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU), and the city. The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Samwu, and the nurses' union, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa), have confirmed their participation in the march.

