South Africa: To Save Our Struggling Provincial Game Reserves, SA Needs to Look to Fellow African States for Solutions

opinion

Joining famed conservationists Jane Goodall and Carl Jones at the 12th Oppenheimer Research Conference, a former SANParks conservation boss warns that - thanks to a lack of funds and government interference - most provincial game reserves face collapse, but suggests solutions might be found among not-for-profits, the private sector and surrounding communities.

Many of South Africa's cash-strapped and sometimes poorly managed provincial parks risk collapse and new ways must be found to sustain them. We can do this by learning from successes and failures elsewhere on the continent.

This warning and advice came from Hector Magome, former head of conservation at South African National Parks (SANParks) during the opening session of the 12th Oppenheimer Research Conference on Wednesday, 4 October 2023.

Magome was speaking to a gathering of around 420 experts, conservationists and scientists, meeting to discuss biodiversity and environmental research in the country, on the continent and beyond. The conference continues in Midrand until Friday, 6 October.

Also addressing the opening were Nicky Oppenheimer, who welcomed guests and delegates;Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor; celebrated ornithologist and conservationist Carl Jones; and the pioneering ethologist and conservationist Jane Goodall.

Sounding the alarm

"There is a very high likelihood that in future we will only have South African National Parks and Cape Nature ... mainly because they generate 80% to 85% of their own money," Magome said.

He feared that parks in the provinces "may finally collapse", mentioning the unchecked grazing of cattle in some Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife reserves and...