South Africa: Crucial Cellphone Evidence Expected in Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial As Cop Implicating Accused Is Grilled

On the stand in the Pretoria High Court this week, Constable Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu claimed to have seen the five accused on the night of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's murder. He kept the information to himself for five years.

The week ahead will be critical in the Senzo Meyiwa trial as the High Court in Pretoria is expected to hear crucial evidence from a cellphone expert who analysed data from the phones confiscated from two of the five men on trial for the murder.

The information is expected to shed some light on the whereabouts of Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Ntuli on 26 October 2014, when Meyiwa was killed, which is pivotal to the State's case. Both the accused, through their legal teams, have denied involvement in the commission of the crime. The cellphone evidence could also point to possible alibis.

The other accused on trial are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa. They are all facing charges that include murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of firearms and ammunition without licences.

They have pleaded not guilty to Meyiwa's killing, but they are currently serving time or awaiting trial for unrelated crimes.

It is the third time that the court will hear evidence from a cellphone expert in the matter. In August, Colonel Lambertus Steyn, testified that an analysis of Meyiwa's then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's cellphone, which was allegedly stolen by intruders, showed no...