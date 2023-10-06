Seychelles: Tourism - More Airlines Increase Flight Frequencies to Seychelles Islands

Seychelles is becoming more accessible to visitors from other parts of the world with an increase in airline connections and flight frequencies, said Tourism Seychelles, the marketing arm of the tourism department

Last Saturday, Condor Airlines resumed seasonal flights to Seychelles with a new innovative aircraft, the Airbus A330Neo-900. The charter airline links Seychelles directly to Frankfurt in Germany.

Condor will operate a weekly direct flight enhancing the connection between Germany and Seychelles and from November 21 to March 12, 2024, it will add an additional weekly flight to the route.

Edelweiss Airline, the renowned Swiss leisure carrier, also resumed operations with a weekly direct flight from Zurich to Seychelles.

Another European carrier, Turkish Airlines, will operate three weekly flights end of October connecting Seychelles to Istanbul.

Ethiopian Airlines, one of Africa's leading carriers, is set to increase its flight frequency to Seychelles to twice daily flights in October giving more options for travellers from various parts of the world including the African continent.

Emirates remains the leading carrier for travellers to Seychelles, currently maintaining seven flights weekly and resuming its double daily flights as of October.

Meanwhile, Aeroflot, Russia's national airline, will expand travel frequency to Seychelles as of October 16. The airline will have three weekly flights connecting Moscow directly to Seychelles, making sure that the Eastern European country remains among the top source markets for the island.

The new flight connections are expected to increase visitors' arrivals to Seychelles in the fourth quarter.

The director general for Destination Marketing, Bernadette Willemin, said, "It gives us great pleasure to witness the surge in flight connections between Seychelles and crucial markets. The Seychelles Islands have always been known for their unparalleled natural beauty and vibrant culture and with these new connections, we eagerly anticipate welcoming travellers from across the globe to experience our unique paradise."

The figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics on September 7, show that a total of 28,177 visitors arrived in Seychelles in August 2023, representing a decrease of 4 percent compared to August 2022. However, year to date figures show that 229,205 visitors disembarked in Seychelles compared to 216,777 over the same period in 2022.

Tourism is the top contributor to the economy of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

Seychelles is currently served by five additional airlines - Air Seychelles, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Air Austral and Kenya Airways.