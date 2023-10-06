Tanzania: What Samia Hassan's Trip to India Means for Tanzania's Economy

Daily News
President Samia Suluhu Hassan
5 October 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to begin a three-day state visit to India with the aim of strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, January Makamba announced this in Dar es Salaam on Thursday saying that the President's tour will start from October 8 to 11, this year.

"The purpose of the visit is to find business and investment opportunities to attract investors from India to invest in the country since India is a big country with much capital," he stated.

President Samia becomes the first Tanzanian top leader to the Asian economic powerhouse after eight years, the Foreign Minister told journalists in the capital city.

According to him, trade volume between the two sides stands at 3.14bn billion US dollars as of 2020, up from to 2.14 billion US dollars recorded in 2017.

