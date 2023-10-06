Rwanda: There Is Only One Viable Solution to DR Congo's Security Crisis - Dialogue

After months of relative silence of guns, hostilities between DR Congo's armed forces and the M23 rebel group have resumed in the restive east of the country.

The renewed fighting, M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka has said, was triggered by DR Congo army's (FARDC) attacks on the areas of Tebero, Katovu, Rugeneshi, Kilolirwe, Burungu and their surrounding villages in Northern Kivu province.

The M23 rebellion, consisting of former Congolese soldiers, rose to prominence owing to grievances related to the country's political landscape and allegations of human rights abuses by the government. Their demands and concerns must be addressed through peaceful negotiation.

Sanctions and military interventions, including a very large and expensive UN peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO), have been deployed in an attempt to find solutions, and nothing has worked. There is, however, one thing that was never given a chance - sincere dialogue.

Dialogue offers the potential to address the root causes of the conflict. It provides a platform for both parties to express their grievances, propose solutions, and work towards a comprehensive peace agreement.

The government, instead of sticking to its empty rhetoric of calling a movement with valid grievances a terrorist organisation, should demonstrate commitment to addressing the issues that have fueled the rebellion, such as political exclusion, economic disparities, and human rights violations.

Negotiations would help bring stability to the region, benefiting not only DR Congo but also its neighboring countries. The protracted conflict in the eastern part of the country has had a spillover effect on neighboring countries, including Rwanda whose security is constantly threatened by genocidal outfit FDLR.

Regional blocs and the international community can play a role in facilitating and supporting talks between the Congolese government and M23 group, and mediation efforts by neutral parties such as the African Union can provide a conducive environment for fruitful negotiations. But the government must, first, be willing to come to the negotiating table, and in good faith.

Critics may argue that dialogue legitimizes rebel groups and rewards violence. However, history has shown that military solutions often fail to address the underlying issues. Besides, the Congolese army and its coalition of militias have probably carried out more violence than M23 rebels ever will.

DR Congo's security crisis demands a pragmatic and peaceful approach. Dialogue between the government and the M23 rebels offers the best chance for resolving the conflict and addressing its root causes. But both parties should be willing to compromise and prioritize the interests of the Congolese people.