Kenya: City Hall to Benefit From U.S.$60 Million Initiative to Improve Urban Connectivity

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government is set to benefit from a $60 m to improve urban connectivity and promote economic growth in Kenya, Governor Sakaja Johnson has announced .

Speaking when he opened a two-day meeting with the County leadership, Sakaja stated that the Kenya threshold program agreement was signed by the Government of Kenya and the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last month.

"This agreement will help build the capacity of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority [NAMATA] with their plans to ease movement in Nairobi and the surrounding areas. The project will also focus on non-motorised transport (NMT), which will help Nairobians particularly those who use non-motorized transport as public service vehicles," he stated.

The Governor was speaking during a meeting with County Executive Members, Chief Officers, and Directors for a workshop to align sectors and prioritize service delivery for the people of Nairobi.

"The objective of today's meeting is to share sectoral successes, challenges, lessons learnt and way forward inorder to ensure we improve our service delivery capabilities to Nairobi residents. So far I am happy and impressed with your output, I know we can still do better. I want to remind all of you that we need each other inorder for us to succeed. Nairobi County is the best performing county out of the 47, so let us continue touching and changing lives and bringing a new culture of service delivery," he said.

Governor Sakaja also commended the team for their efforts in the last financial year that led to the county collecting its highest revenue in the past five years, adding "This financial year 2023/2024 is going to be the best financial year Nairobi has ever had and this is because of your efforts. Nairobi wants results and we must deliver. I believe this team will deliver!