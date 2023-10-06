Kenya: Over 100 to Participate in East Africa Golf Tour in Machakos

Nairobi — The 14th leg of the East Africa Golf Tour will be held at the 9-hole Machakos Golf Club this coming weekend.

The morning action is expected to tee off at 7:00 am as 140 golfers brave the fairways to fight for the top two positions in a bid to qualify for the grand finale of the tour scheduled for next month at the Karen Country Club.

The series has so far seen 12 teams book a spot in the Pro-Am event with the latest entries comprising Phylis Kisuna, J. Jesang, J. Cheruiyot, J. Kisuna, Phylis Kisuna, J. Jesang, J. Cheruiyot, and J. Kisuna joining the party from the 13th edition in Kitale.

"We are expecting over 100 golfers to participate in Saturday's golf action. The weather in Machakos has been beautiful so we also look forward to an exciting golf day here. The greens are well kept as our Greens Manager has been working hard to prepare the course for the Tour," said Machakos Golf Club Captain Peter Kimetu.

Eliud Siganga who bagged the Staff winner award in Mombasa, hardest hitting Millicent Melo, John Okulo, and Ibrahim Lande are all set to headline the tournament in what looks to be an enthralling experience.

"We are happy that our golf series is creating memorable experiences across the amazing golf courses in the country and impacting people positively. This initiative speaks to our new brand purpose for people, for better that aims at touching lives. We expect a good golf outing, and I am looking forward to the top two teams,"

KCB Group Director Marketing and Communication Rosalind Gichuru said.

Saturday's action will culminate in a golf clinic on Sunday morning for the juniors and ladies before the tree planting exercise at the same venue as KCB strengthens its sustainability agenda.