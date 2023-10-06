Kenya: Over 100 to Participate in East Africa Golf Tour in Machakos

5 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The 14th leg of the East Africa Golf Tour will be held at the 9-hole Machakos Golf Club this coming weekend.

The morning action is expected to tee off at 7:00 am as 140 golfers brave the fairways to fight for the top two positions in a bid to qualify for the grand finale of the tour scheduled for next month at the Karen Country Club.

The series has so far seen 12 teams book a spot in the Pro-Am event with the latest entries comprising Phylis Kisuna, J. Jesang, J. Cheruiyot, J. Kisuna, Phylis Kisuna, J. Jesang, J. Cheruiyot, and J. Kisuna joining the party from the 13th edition in Kitale.

"We are expecting over 100 golfers to participate in Saturday's golf action. The weather in Machakos has been beautiful so we also look forward to an exciting golf day here. The greens are well kept as our Greens Manager has been working hard to prepare the course for the Tour," said Machakos Golf Club Captain Peter Kimetu.

Eliud Siganga who bagged the Staff winner award in Mombasa, hardest hitting Millicent Melo, John Okulo, and Ibrahim Lande are all set to headline the tournament in what looks to be an enthralling experience.

"We are happy that our golf series is creating memorable experiences across the amazing golf courses in the country and impacting people positively. This initiative speaks to our new brand purpose for people, for better that aims at touching lives. We expect a good golf outing, and I am looking forward to the top two teams,"

KCB Group Director Marketing and Communication Rosalind Gichuru said.

Saturday's action will culminate in a golf clinic on Sunday morning for the juniors and ladies before the tree planting exercise at the same venue as KCB strengthens its sustainability agenda.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.