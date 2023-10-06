Kenya: Kuria Vows to Deal With Incompetent Officials as He Heads to New Docket

5 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Moses Kuria, the recently appointed Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management, has pledged to take decisive action against ineffective State Officers, which includes his fellow Cabinet Secretaries and the broader civil service.

Kuria, who was reassigned from the Ministry of Trade by President William Ruto in his inaugural Cabinet reshuffle, assured that within six months, his influence and results will be evident, and even his detractors will be seeking his reassignment.

He cautioned that during this timeframe, he will be submitting reports to the President regarding government employees who fall short in fulfilling their responsibilities.

"I will streamline this government and if you do not like me be prepared," Kuria said on Wednesday during the launch of an industrial park in Garissa County.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.