Kenya: Kuria Vows to Deal With Incompetent Officials as He Heads to New Docket

Nairobi — Moses Kuria, the recently appointed Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management, has pledged to take decisive action against ineffective State Officers, which includes his fellow Cabinet Secretaries and the broader civil service.

Kuria, who was reassigned from the Ministry of Trade by President William Ruto in his inaugural Cabinet reshuffle, assured that within six months, his influence and results will be evident, and even his detractors will be seeking his reassignment.

He cautioned that during this timeframe, he will be submitting reports to the President regarding government employees who fall short in fulfilling their responsibilities.

"I will streamline this government and if you do not like me be prepared," Kuria said on Wednesday during the launch of an industrial park in Garissa County.