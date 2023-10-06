Kenya: 200 e-Bike Riders to Access Healthcare Coverage of Up to Sh200,000

Nairobi — 200 eBee riders will access healthcare coverage of up to Sh200,000 through a deal with M-Tiba.

eBee is an electric mobility company that offers last-mile delivery services via electric bikes.

The Kinga Afya healthcare cover, which is powered by M-Tiba and underwritten by AAR Insurance Kenya, is bundled into the pricing of the e-bicycles.

"Riders do not have to worry about any accident-related claims and reimbursements as the Kinga Afya covers settles hospital bills directly," said M-TIBA CEO Pieter Prickaerts.

"In addition, Kinga Afya gives financial support to riders even after hospitalizations as they take their time to recover and get back to work," Prickaerts added.

"The M-TIBA technology makes sure that both the riders and eBee can access and manage the covers efficiently."

Prickaerts added that the partnership with eBee is strategic as it enables the rollout of healthcare coverage in the fast-growing e-mobility sector.

Beyond the direct settlement of the hospital bill, the benefits to riders include daily compensation during and after hospitalization, compensation in case of permanent disability, and payout in case of a fatal accident.

"Part of our DNA is to be empowering and to be human, which for us means ensuring our riders have peace of mind and access to medical care. Kinga Afya is that essential safety net that affords our riders the financial security they need when faced with challenges," said eBee Africa Managing Director Olivia Lamenya.

eBee added that Kinga Afya will first be available to riders on the Nairobi routes, and later it will be scaled to other areas where the company operates.

By Davis Mabeya