Rwanda: Bank of Kigali Elevates Workplace Inclusivity With Launch of 'Mother's Room'

Bank of Kigali (BK) inaugurated its 'Mother's Room' at BK Headquarters on Wednesday, October 4, aimed to foster an inclusive and supportive workplace.

The launch event, attended by officials from the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion, CEOs of financial institutions in Rwanda, BK employees, and members of the media, symbolized the bank's commitment to providing essential facilities for working mothers.

According to BK, the Mother's Room is their dedication to gender equality and employee welfare. The room offers a range of features designed to support mothers in balancing their professional and parenting responsibilities.

These include a fully equipped kitchen, a dedicated private breastfeeding area, baby's cribs, and a pumping booth.

During the launch ceremony, Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, the Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, expressed her delight with the initiative. "I'm deeply touched, not only as a minister of gender but as a mother too. Women understand the profound significance of having a dedicated space like this within the workplace. Leaving a one, two, or three-month-old child at home can be an incredibly stressful experience, affecting not only the mother but also the child and the institution she works for."

"I extend my sincere appreciation to BK for establishing this facility. It all begins within a family, and now, I am confident that all mothers at BK will have the peace of mind knowing that their child is well cared for, closer to them, leading to increased productivity. Moreover, I want to emphasize the crucial role of breastfeeding in ensuring children's healthy growth, which, in turn, sets a solid foundation for their education," Uwamariya said.

Dr. Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali, highlighted the bank's commitment to gender equality and inclusivity. "Breastfeeding is nurturing life. At BK, we aspire to lead the way in fostering an inclusive environment for all our employees.

Supporting women in their dual roles as mothers and professionals necessitates providing them with the necessary facilities. I vividly recall our initial consultancy stage when I wondered if we could achieve this milestone."

"It has been a journey marked by the pursuit of gender equality, and today marks just one of the many milestones along this path. Moving forward, as we renovate our branches, we are committed to ensuring that every branch includes a mother's room.

Given that our branches typically have more women staff; this is not only essential but a must-do. I extend my gratitude to everyone who played a pivotal role in bringing this project to fruition, and I look forward to continuing this journey," Karusisi said.

Pascaline Umuhire, an employee at BK and a mother, shared her perspective on how the Mother's Room will positively impact working mothers. "As mothers, this room will truly be a blessing. We'll now have a private space where we can pump and breastfeed. When a mother comes to work, they're often concerned about their child's well-being at home. This facility will greatly alleviate those concerns."

"In the banking sector, we have demanding roles, and managing children can be a bit challenging, especially when they fall ill. With this room, we can now relax without worries, and our bodies will naturally provide more breastmilk, ensuring our babies are well-fed instead of resorting to formula," she said.

Currently, Bank of Kigali has established Mother's Rooms at three locations, namely: BK Headquarters, Nyamata Branch, and Giporoso Branch.