Zimbabwe: Former Harare Mayor Stabbed During Reign of Terror At Farm

Former City of Harare acting mayor, Sekesai Makwavarara, was wounded following a robbery attack that also left three others injured at her Raffingora farm in Mashonaland West province.

Makwavarara, initially an opposition MDC member before somersaulting to join Zanu PF, is a former deputy mayor and then acting mayor of the capital.

She served under Mayor Elias Mudzuri until her appointment as acting mayor following Mudzuri's ouster by the central government.

In 2006, she was appointed head of a commission that ran the council's affairs until December 2008.

Besides Makwavarara, three other farm occupants fell prey to the reign of terror by June Kanyumbo (40), who used violence to forcibly rob them of their property.

On the first count, prosecutor Marceline Mudzongo alleges on August 29 this year at Tinta Nyarupinda farm, Raffingora, the accused person assaulted John Mureko using an iron bar and wooden logs demanding cash and valuables, before taking an iTel cellphone handset.

On the same date, same place and using the same modus operandi, Kanyumbo bludgeoned the ex-mayor using an iron bar, wooden logs and a knife which he used to stab her in the thigh demanding cash and valuables.

He then dismounted a 32-inch plasma television set from the walls and took a remote control unit before vanishing from the scene.

On the third count, the accused person descended on Anyway Mundoza and used weapons to beat him up before stealing a Huawei cellphone handset, US$33, a driver's licence and other documents.

On count four, Kanyumbo brutalised Custom Ngazimbi and snatched a cellphone handset from him before fleeing the scene.

Makwavarara was medically examined by a government doctor, Kudzanayi Chigariro at Banket District Hospital and a medical affidavit compiled indicates she sustained, among other injuries, a bruised left cheek, right eye haemorrhage, bruised left leg which also suffered a deep cut on the thigh.

According to the affidavit, Makwavarara declined admission at Banket and opted for specialist care at a private hospital in Harare.

Chinhoyi Magistrate, Shepherd Munjanja postponed the matter for routine remand.