Kenya: My Relationship With President Ruto is Rock Solid - DP Gachagua

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said his relationship with President William Ruto is stronger than ever, dispelling speculations pointing to strained relations in the Executive.

Speaking during an interview on Inooro FM, Gachagua revealed that he maintains daily communication with President Ruto.

He underlined their unwavering commitment to serving the Kenyan people as a unified force throughout their term in office.

"President William Ruto and I are joined at the hip. We talk on a daily basis. My relationship with the President is top-notch," he said.

Speaking to claims that the President was stripping him of his powers by elevating Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Gachagua said that the President had mandated him with a great responsibility "because he understands my output."

He asked Kenyans to stop reading too much into the assignment of government functions adding that his mandate is clearly defined in the Constitution.

Commenting on the unity of Mount Kenya region, Gachagua said the "mountain is stable, peaceful, and united as before."

He blamed the media for trying to portray what he described as a "rift between the leaders of the mountain."

United front

Gachagua said that he will take the lead in pushing for a united Mt Kenya region.

"I will lead from the front in ensuring that the leadership of the mountain continues holding together and will bring on board every leader from the region," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Ruto has been on record saying he will strive to have a better relationship with his Deputy having himself been sidelined by President Uhuru Kenyatta in the last four years of the Jubilee administration.

He recounted the challenges he faced during his tenure as Deputy President and highlighted his desire for the Office of the Deputy President to operate independently without interference.

"You know what I went through while I was the Deputy President. The office of the deputy president had been shut during the previous administration. I used my own money to fuel cars, even buy tea for guests and pay allowance for workers," he said during a televised interview at State House in May.

"I respect my deputy and want him to run his show, and to work in an office that is functional."

Ruto, who served as Kenyatta's Deputy, had strained relations in the final leg of their 10-year-term in office.