Rwanda Investigation Bureau Warns Against 'Beliefs That Put People in Danger'

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) says it will not tolerate people who use their beliefs as an excuse for unlawful practices. This statement comes after the apprehension of Joseph Harerimana, a preacher who goes by the name Apostle Yongwe, for allegedly deceiving followers by making false promises of securing visas and job promotions.

Speaking during a press conference on security in the country on Wednesday, October 4, RIB Secretary General Jeannot Ruhunga warned against "people who use their beliefs to put others in danger."

"You cannot go out there and start taking advantage of people who have their own problems or are naive and ask them to give you their properties promising them to get fiances," Ruhunga said about the preacher who is still in RIB custody.

"This is not the kind of practice our country will tolerate. It is fraud and it is an offence penalised by our laws."

Apostle Yongwe was arrested on Sunday, October 1 on charges related to the fraudulent acquisition of another person's property and was detained at the Kimihurura RIB station while his file is being processed to be transferred to the Prosecution.

In a video that circulated on social media, he tells his congregation to offer whatever they have to "get a visa or a promotion at work", and also "partners for marriage."

According to Rwanda's penal code, any person who obtains another person's property or finances by the use of false names or qualifications, or by offering positive promises or threats of future misfortunes, commits an offence.

Upon conviction, they are liable for a sentence of two to three years in prison and a fine of Rwf3 million to Rwf5 million.

In August, a 'poverty-worshiping pilgrimage' came under criticism after it emerged thousands of young people attended it in Western Rwanda.

Officials said the decades-old annual ritual that takes place on a 'prayer mountain' in Rutsiro District discouraged people from working hard to develop themselves.