Zimbabwe: I Am Not an Impostor - Says Opposition 'Interim SG' Tshabangu After Recalling MPs, Councillors - Dares CCC to Take Him to Court

Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General has dismissed the party's 'position' that he is an impostor pushing the ruling party's agenda, daring the opposition to take him to court and see if it will win the case.

This comes after Tshabangu wrote to the Speaker of Parliament and Local Governance Minister recalling 15 MPs and 17 councillors saying they had ceased to be members of the CCC.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com he alleged those recalled had been imposed by certain individuals in the opposition party and were therefore "illegitimate".

"This is an internal issue in CCC. Those recalled have done something and I cannot divulge anything at the moment. I will be in a position to explain the reasons very soon. We are citizens and we just want to correct something that was not done properly.

"A product of an illegitimate process becomes illegitimate as well," Tshabangu said.

Quizzed about his appointment as the interim SG in a party that has no existing structures, he responded: "Are you saying CCC has no structures? If so, where is Nelson Chamisa's 'presidential' post coming from?"

Chamisa dissolved political posts after forming the CCC movement and everyone became a 'Change Champion' of the party.

In the MDC Alliance structures, Charlton Hwende was the secretary general of the party.

Added Tshabangu, "Negotiations had not failed but the internal politics in CCC had to be resolved either way."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If I do not belong to CCC, as they say, l do not care. I am going to the initial principles of our party. If they think I am an infiltrator, they should go to court and see whether they are going to win this case. This time, we are going to play a hardball. My issue is that I only have different views so those leaders will engage me."

He denied being involved in the double candidates saga during the CCC primaries.

"I never caused any problems. In the structures, 'Bereka Mwana' strategy was not a narrative. We are just correcting that," he added.

However, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said Tshabangu is not a member of the CCC.

"We note the desperation by an impostor who is masquerading as a member of CCC. CCC has clear signatories known to ZEC and have the mandate of the party. These people cannot abuse the name of our leader and the brand of our Party. Following a devastating defeat in the election, ZANU PF has resorted to desperate measures in sponsoring impostors to destabilize the party. #FreshElectionZW #NoToAnother5Years" Mkwananzi wrote on X.