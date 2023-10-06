Uganda: Mubaje Condemns 'Senseless' Killing at Kisembi Mosque in Entebbe

5 October 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Sheikh Abdallah Ibrahim Ssemambo Tamusuza, the Deputy Mufti of Uganda, has strongly condemned the recent "senseless" killing that took place at Kisembi Mosque in Entebbe.

He emphasised the sanctity of human life, stating that it is sacred from conception until death.

Sheikh Ssemambo was representing Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda, at the burial of Haj Ahmad Kiggundu Luswa, a leader of Anwar Mosque in Kasembi Sembe village, Nkumba Kafulu, Katabi Town Council in Entebbe, Wakiso District on Tuesday.

The late Kiggundu, who was laid to rest at their ancestral grounds in Kazinga village, Kakajjo zone, Kyengera Town Council in Wakiso District, succumbed to injuries he sustained during a scuffle at the Mosque on Monday evening.

This unfortunate incident arose from a misunderstanding related to efforts to streamline the mosque's activities with well-elaborated leadership systems based on the UMSC Constitution.

According to Kiggundu's close associate, Umar Wanji, who operates a primary school adjacent to the Mosque, the deceased was assaulted with a metallic object following a heated exchange of words shortly after observing Isha prayers on Monday night.

Sheikh Ssemambo condemned the killing of a fellow human being for material gain and calls upon the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that those involved face justice.

He concluded by urging the Muslim faithful to always use peaceful means to resolve disputes within their community.

Police in Entebbe have apprehended four individuals in connection with the killing of Kiggundu.

It is alleged that a conflict erupted within the Muslim community at approximately 9:00 pm regarding Muslim management affairs, which resulted in the death of Ahmed Kiggundu.

Kiggundu managed to escape and sought refuge at Kasenyi police station.

Due to his serious injuries, he was transferred to nearby Meditake Healthcare in Nkumba, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

