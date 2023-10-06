Uganda: Morley Byekwaso Named Interim Head Coach of Uganda Cranes

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has appointed Morley Byekwaso as the interim head coach of the national team, Uganda Cranes.

Byekwaso, is currently the assistant coach of Uganda Premier League outfits SC Villa.

The former KCCA FC coach, replaces Milutin Sredojevic alias Micho who was shown exit doors last month after the Cranes failed to qualify for the next AFCON tournament.

According to FUFA, Byekwaso will be in charge of the Cranes for one month, running from October 3- 10, 2023.

FUFA has also confirmed that Byekwaso will be deputised by Fred Muhumuza on interim basis.

The interim technical team also includes Billy Kiggundu and Felix Ayobo as goalkeeping coach and fitness coach respectively.

The quartet will take charge of Uganda Cranes during the International break this month.

This month, Uganda team will play two games against Mali on October 13 in Bamako and Zambia in Dubai, UAE on October 17, 2023.