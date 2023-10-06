Uganda: Museum, Institute to Be Built in Memory of Ignatius Kangave Musaazi

Plans are underway to have a museum and an institute constructed in memory of Ignatius Kangave Musaazi, the founder of Uganda National Congress, the first political party in the country.

Speaking during the remembrance of Kangave's legacy at the National Theatre in Kampala, Elizabeth Musaazi, the chairperson of IK Musazi Foundation said this is expected to kick off next year.

"The next program next year will include the laying of the foundation stone for the IK Musaazi innovation institute in Kaasangombe in Nakaseke district. This institute will among others hosts the IK Musaazi Museum where his tangible legacy in form of photographs, documents, audios and videos will be stored," Elizabeth Musaazi said.

She said the collection will include tangible memories of the struggle for freedom and independence of Uganda to celebrate Musaazi's legacy, noting that the ideals he fought for ought to be emulated.

"He was one not to be compromised on political freedoms, democracy, economic and social welfare of the people and upheld interests of Uganda above personal ambitions. These ideals are as relevant today as they were then. There was no reason to believe that a young man at that time, in Uganda and from a humble background could in anyway contribute and sacrifice to alter history of Uganda," she said.

Fred Guweddeko, a researcher at Makerere University hailed Musaazi for leaving behind a lasting legacy.

Geoffrey Ssenoga, a journalist in the school of journalism, media and communication at Uganda Christian University said the commemoration of IK Musaazi is meant to tell the world about his legacy.

"You cannot just write about IK Musaazi but he needs an exhibition. His legacy was a manifesto where he categorically said people must be able to live in dignity, be empowered, have a national character and so many other attributes and ideals which are of great value today," Ssenoga said.

"The fact that you can take up an idea and passionately work towards it instead of others coming and work for you is a legacy to emulate by everyone."

Ignatius Kangave Musaazi, a grandson to the late founder of Uganda National Congress said his legacy will live on.

"As youths, we learn a lot in regards nationalism from my grandfather. He was dedicated and selfless in all he did that in order for him to feel satisfied was when Uganda was better and people were enjoying their rights as nationals. As youths, we need to embrace this to have a better Uganda," Musaazi who is also the guild president for Nkumba University said.

"While standing for the guild president position, I was inspired by the accomplishment of my grandfather. I believe if he was able to accomplish all he did, I can also do the same if I move in his footsteps. The leaders of today should not focus on enriching themselves but working for the people and country at large. "