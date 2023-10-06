South Africa: UCT Hosts Its First Sports Festival

The Student Sports Union, in collaboration with the University of Cape Town (UCT) Residence Council and the Students' Representative Council, hosted the inaugural UCT Sports Festival from 29 September to 1 October.

Students could enter themselves or teams into different sporting codes, including E-sport, chess, basketball and football, among others.

A wheelchair rugby exhibition game was hosted on the final day of the festival, where students who had never been exposed to the sport prior could watch and enjoy the game from the comfort of the sports centre.

The residence teams dominated most of the sports, but there was good participation from day students as well.