Ethiopia: Center Strives to Make Manufacturing Industry Effective, Competent

Kaizen Excellence Center which built at a cost of 1.9 billion Birr will help to make the manufacturing industry competent and grow.

This was disclosed yesterday while Manufacturing Industry Development Institute, Kaizen Excellence Center and JICA briefed Media on the issues of inauguration of Kaizen Excellence Center, African Kaizen Annual conference and Award program.

During the briefing, Manufacturing Industry Development Institute the Kaizen Excellence Center General Director Milkesa Jagema said that the program will help manufacturing industries to be successful and grow through providing international training, research that serves as input for the manufacturing sector.

As to him, in order to make the country a symbol of African prosperity by 2029, a national ten-year master plan and half-term plans have been drawn up and various works are being done.

By increasing the growth and competitiveness of the sector through training and consulting at a higher level, the manufacturing industry sector is doing its part to increase the contribution of the sector and is recording encouraging results, he indicated .

It was learnt that the Institute will assist in building the capacity of Kaizen practitioners and researchers to become internationally competitive and qualified to enhance African connectivity.

Kaizen Excellence CEO Mindaye Yirgahaile on his part, the total cost of the construction of the center building is 1.9 billion Birr, of which 1.4 billion Birr is covered by the Japanese government and the remaining 500 million Birr is covered by the Ethiopian government.

The Center would be carry out training, research, consultation work and will work with stakeholders to support the development of manufacturing industries.

The center can accommodate 120,000 trainees a year. The services provided are industrial manpower development, African countries training, consulting and research, training and consulting manual ready support center, competency verification support center and workshop accommodation service. The center will be inaugurated the next Sunday.

Mindaye stated that the African Kaizen Annual Conference will be held starting from Saturday in the country for the first time.

JICA Head Katsuki Morihara (PhD) said we spend 27.5 million USD for the construction of the TICAD Africa Human Resource Development Centre. This indicates the Japanese government commitment to supporting the development of Ethiopia in various projects.

BY

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 6 OCTOBER 2023