Zimbabwe: Mashava Plane Crash Sixth Victim Identified

Police have released the name of the sixth victim who died last Friday when their light aircraft crashed in the Zvemahande area in Mashava.

Pichumoney Viswanath (58) of Rio Zim Limited is believed to have come into the country as a visitor.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

"Reference is made to the press statement released on October 3, 2023. The Zimbabwe Republic Police reveals the name of one of the outstanding six victims who were killed in a plane crash which occurred on September 29, 2023 between 7.30am and 8am in Zvemahande area, Mashava.

"The victim has been positively identified as Pichumoney Viswanath (58) of Rio Zim Limited. The Police confirms that all the six victims' identity have now been confirmed by close relatives," he said.

The other five are Harpla Singh Randhawa (60) of Murowa Diamonds, Amer Singh Randhawa who was son to Harpla Singh Randhawa, George Sibanda (51) of Murowa Diamonds, Nikhil Mahadik Milind of Murowa Diamonds and Reginald Muchemwa (38) who was the pilot.

Investigations are still in progress to establish the cause and contributing factors regarding the accident.

The Cessna plane carrying them crashed at Peter Farm and is owned by Rio Zimbabwe Company.

It is suspected to have developed a technical problem before crashing, killing all passengers and crew on board.

In a statement recently, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development said on Friday the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport flight information centre advised that they lost contact with a Zimbabwean registered Cessna C206 aircraft registration Z-CAM.

"The aircraft got airborne from RGM International Airport at 6:30am Zimbabwe time, flying to Murowa near Zvishavane with six people on board.

"The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development's air accidents and serious incidents investigation department is carrying out investigations to establish the cause and contributing factors regarding the accident.

"The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona, sends heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of passengers and the pilot who lost their lives in the aircraft crash," said the ministry.