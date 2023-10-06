Kenya: Nyanza Governors Petition Kindiki to Deploy General Service Unit in Disturbed Sondu Area

Kisumu — Four Governors from the Luo Nyanza region have issued a joint appeal petitioning Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to intervene in Sondu amid reports of inter-ethnic clashes.

The four -- Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), James Orengo (Siaya), Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu) and Ochillo Ayako (Migori) -- urged Kindiki to authorize the deployment of GSU specialized formation to arrest the situation.

The Governors claimed warriors from neighbouring Kericho county, who are armed with bows, arrows and other crude weapons, had so far killed seven people, stolen several herds of cattle and wantonly burnt homes to the ground.

"Attempts by the police to re-establish security law and order have been futile, in fact the police from the Kericho side have either shown substantial support for the warriors or turned a blind eye to their attacks on our people," the county chiefs stated.

The Governors also called for urgent resolution of a border dispute between Kericho and Kisumu counties.