Kenya: President Ruto Directs Kindiki to Deal With Perpetrators of Sondu Border Violence

Kisumu — President William Ruto has directed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to deal with perpetrators of the Sondu border conflict.

President Ruto stated that his administration will not sit back and watch a few elements take his government backward.

"I told Kindiki to deal with those perpetrators as Al Shabaab," he said.

He says there are few people who are hellbent to cause division among the communities living along the border.

So far 7 people have been killed in the recent flare ups that left a number of homesteads razed down.

President Ruto says those who took part in the killings must be arrested and arraigned in court.

"Nobody will escape a police dragnet because we can't condone killings of our people," he said.

Speaking in Kabonyo Kanyagwal in Nyando Sub County during the groundbreaking of an aquaculture project, the head of state noted that Kenyans must live harmoniously.

He further noted that quick interventions have been put in place to deal with the issue at the border of Kisumu and Kalenjin.

Earlier, Kisumu Senator Prof Tom Ojienda asked the president to make a declaration on how to deal with the preparators.

"President tell us how your government is going to deal with the criminals along the border in Sondu," he said.

The announcement of the president came in the wake of the closer of the county government of Kisumu sub county hospital.

Sondu Sub-County Hospital within Nyakach was closed indefinitely as the county government looks for alternative methods of health care provision to the affected communities after being attacked.

According to the County's Medical CECM Dr.Gregory Ganda ,the hospital was attacked on the night of 4th Oct 2023.

"During this incident which occurred outside the health facility, arrows were shot targeting the hospital's security officers and as a result, traumatised health workers had to hide and have now abandoned the health facility out of fear"he said.

He added that health workers are the unsung heroes even in the face of the gravest adversity.

He urged everyone to respect the sanctity of healthcare facilities, personnel and patients in strict adherence to international humanitarian law and called upon all stakeholders to take immediate and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of health workers.