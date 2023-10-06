Africa: CAF and IMG Conclude Agreement Making IMG the Global Sponsorship Agency of CAF

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") and IMG have concluded an agreement making IMG the global sponsorship agency of CAF until 2025.
The scope of the agreement between CAF and IMG includes the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations ("AFCON") Côte d'Ivoire 2023 and the CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 competitions. The Africa Cup of Nations is undoubtedly the biggest event on the African Continent and amongst the football competitions with the highest viewership in Africa and globally.
Under this agreement, IMG will also deliver new sponsorship opportunities for the following CAF Competitions: TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship, TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup, TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON and CAF Women Champions League.
IMG will also provide marketing intelligence, data analysis and consultancy services to support CAF in the development of its new commercial sponsorship strategy.
CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe said: "One of CAF's main objectives is to ensure that CAF Competitions and African Football are amongst the best in World. IMG is a global agency with vast experience in obtaining sponsorship and partnership opportunities and will contribute to increasing the revenues and the viewership of CAF's Competitions on the African Continent and globally. We are very happy with the agreement concluded between CAF and IMG."
Adolfo Bara, Senior Vice-President & Managing Director of Football Events at IMG stated: "Following Morocco's historic performances at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, which captured the heart and imagination of fans around the world, global interest in African football has never been higher. We look forward to building on that incredible momentum by leveraging IMG's extensive global sales network and regional expertise, to develop more strategic sponsorship opportunities for the next generation of African football."
About IMG
IMG is a global leader in sports, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.
The agreement between CAF and IMG will strengthen IMG's global football sponsorship portfolio. In addition to its partnership with CAF, IMG manages global sponsorship sales for CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana, La Liga, Real Madrid, Chivas De Guadalajara, the Leagues Cup, The Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation and Deutscher Fussball-Bund ("DFB"), the German Football Association, among others. IMG also recently brokered FIFA's first betting sponsorship deal with Betano for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, as well as Liga Portugal's title sponsorship deal with Betclic and Manchester United's global partnership with online financial trading platform Doo Group.