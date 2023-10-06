Kenya: Don't Read Too Much Into the Cabinet Reshuffle, No One Lost Their Job - DP Gachagua

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Kenyans not to "read too much" into the decision by President William Ruto to reshuffle some of his Cabinet Secretaries.

Gachagua said Friday that the President exercised his prerogative to organize and reorganize his team for effective service delivery to Kenyans.

"There is no one who was removed from office. There is no need to read too much into the President's reshuffle," he said asking Kenyans to avoid speculating on the matter.

The Deputy President challenged the reassigned ministers to serve Kenyans diligently.

"I kindly ask those who were given new mandates to work with diligence and commitment and ensure that their work is visible to the public."

On Wednesday, President Ruto undertook his first Cabinet reshuffle that touched on various key ministries.

In the changes, Moses Kuria was moved from the Trade Ministry to Public Service.

He was replaced by Rebecca Miano who was moved from the Ministry of East African Community.

Alfred Mutua was also moved from Foreign Affairs to the Ministry of Tourism, replacing Peninah Malonza took over from Miano.

Ruto expanded Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's ministerial portfolio assigning him as Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary.

The President shelved the Performance Management docket from the Prime Cabinet Secretary's Office and assigned it to a reconstituted Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management.