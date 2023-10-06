Ethiopia: EEU to Commence U.S.$100 Million Worth Network Rehabilitation

The Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU) announced that it is finalizing preliminary actions to commence the network distribution rehabilitation project in Addis Ababa and other ten towns at a cost of 100 million USD backed by the World Bank.

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), EEU Distribution Rehabilitation Program Head Gosaye T/Wold said that the initial works are being done to embark on the construction of the network rehabilitation and upgrading project in the coming four months to meet the ever increasing energy demand through quality and efficient services in the aforesaid areas.

He further remarked that the distribution networks that have not been changed along are causing frequent power interruption and out ages that induced limitations on the provision of electricity at the required level.

"Witnessing the existing networks that have been serving for the last 40 years, the corporate has conducted feasibility studies to fully rehabilitate the outdated distribution networks by concrete poles which are projected to serve for over fifteen years," Gosaye said.

The project is equipped with state-of-the-art electric facilities and technologies, and covered conductors with higher voltage carrying capacity, he stated.

As to him, the project is divided into two sections namely East and West part, and North and South of Addis Ababa in which both are in a bidding process.

Moreover, the scope of the project covers the rehabilitation of 674 km of medium voltage distribution lines in Addis Ababa, in which the engineering, procurement and the construction processes are to be implemented by international contractors, he elaborated.

The project will be undertaken with a 100 million USD financial loan from the World Bank, it was learnt.