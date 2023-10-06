Kenya: Govt Spokesman Mwaura Says Ready to Work Closely With All Ministries

Nairobi — The newly appointed government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has said his office is ready and committed to work closely with all ministries, state departments and agencies.

Mwaura, who is taking over from Cyrus Oguna who resigned as the official government spokesperson will be deputized by Mwanaisha Chidzuga, and Gabriel Muthuma following the recent cabinet reshuffle by President William Ruto.

Addressing the press on Thursday in Nairobi following his appointment, Mwaura revealed that moving forward the government will be more open to information where it will be having weekly briefings.

"I want to plead with you as members of the fourth estates to feel free to ask questions as we promise to coordinate with all directors of communications and PROs. The government will be having weekly briefings," Mwaura said.

Mwaura has stated that he was clearly cut out for the job because he was very keen in defending the Kenya Kwanza manifesto and performance of the Government administration.

"I am extremely delighted that I am the first person with albinism disability to be appointed as the fifth government spokesman by President William Ruto," Mwaura stated, promising to help the government deliver on its Agenda.

According to Mwaura president William Ruto, the government is already delivering on its promises of inclusivity by ensuring appointments of people living with disabilities in government offices.

"As a person living with albinism appointed to be the government spokesman and being the face of government shows extremely that President William Ruto and his deputy are keen to ensure that they fulfil their promises of having an all-inclusive government," he said.