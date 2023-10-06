Rwanda: Philippe Colliou Named Technical and Sports Director for Tour Du Rwanda

5 October 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The Rwanda Cycling Federation has announced the appointment of Philippe Colliou as the Technical and Sports Director of Tour du Rwanda.

Colliou officially started work on October 4, to continue the preparations already underway for the 16th international edition of Tour du Rwanda. The Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) is confident that Colliou will strengthen the momentum that Rwanda has been building in recent years in his new role.

Rwanda is proud to be able to benefit from his immense experience, combined with his great cycling culture and passion for the sport. Colliou has spent most of his career with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), managing the World Road Championships from Stuttgart in 2008 to Imola in 2020.

In addition to this role, the UCI and ASO (The organizer of the Tour de France) entrusted him with the direction of the Tour de l'Avenir for the past 10 years, a benchmark event for the development of global cycling.

He organizes the Tour de l'Ain in the month of July, a stage race ranked as 2.1 on the UCI calendar.

He has had the opportunity to work on several occasions on the African continent, including the Junior World Championships (in South Africa), continental championships (in Morocco), and the Tour de Espoir (inCameroon).

His arrival demonstrates the extent to which our event is now recognized worldwide and attracts top talent.

