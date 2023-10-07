Ethiopia to Issue Digital IDs to Refugees

-Stakeholders sign MoU

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia is working to issue digital IDs to refugees, the first-of-its-kind in Africa, with the hope of ensuring the latter's social and economic benefits, the Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS) said.

The National Identification Program Office, the Refugees and Returnees Service and the United Higher Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) yesterday to provide Fayida Identification Number to refugees and returnees.

Speaking at the ceremony, RRS Director-General Teyiba Hassan said the government has given due emphasis to support refugees and returnees and to improve their condition. Ethiopia is sheltering a large number of refugees and helping them access humanitarian assistance.

Mentioning Ethiopia's long history of hosting refugees, Teyba highlighted that the agreement would have a paramount importance to integrate refugees and returnees to the rest of the society. "The government is revising proclamations, policies and regulations to ensure the rights and benefits of refugees. Besides, these agreements enable them to access any services as Ethiopian citizens."

"Indeed, this is a testimony for Ethiopia's smooth diplomatic ties with our neighbors," she remarked.

The National Identification Program Office Executive-Director Yodade Zemichael for his part statedthat the multilateral data exchange agreement would help documented refugees and returnees to open bank accounts, obtain driving license and other related basic services.

"The National ID project aims to register about 90,000 Ethiopians including refugees and foreign nationals in the coming three years."

Praising Ethiopia's role in hosting and supporting about 900,000 refugees as well as its engagement to improve their condition, the UNHCR Ethiopia Representative Andrew Bobori mentioned the agreement as"a real milestone" as documentation ensures the protection of refugees' rights and benefits. "Ethiopia is demonstrating its unwavering commitment for the refugees' cause."

"The documentation also allows refugees in Ethiopia to open bank accounts, apply for jobs and obtain related services and this kind of activities would be strengthened."

It was learned that the Ethiopian National ID Program introduced a biometric ID system called the "Fayda Number" to provide a reliable digital identification system that eases the documentation of residents. The system also enables users to access various financial and social services.

BY ASHENAFI ANIMUT

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 7 OCTOBER 2023