Somalia: Somali President Meets With Top Military Chiefs Ahead of Offensive

Dhusamareb, Somalia — The president of Somali Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a meeting last night with the top commanders of the country's armed forces in Dhusamareb.

The president was briefed on the current military operation against Al-Shabaab in the central regions, where the SNA is trying to complete the first phase of the all-out war.

Also, the meeting focused on ways to verify the plan to eradicate Al Shabaab from the country in the planned 2nd phase of the operation, in which front-line states will take part.

According to the sources privy to the talks, the head of the state praised the SNA for their self-reliance and pride in defending the nation selflessly from inside and abroad enemies.

The government has a clear plan for the completion of the needs of the army and their training and urged the officers and the army as a whole to increase their role in overcoming the insurgency that harms the people and the country.

This comes as the army made gains against Al-Shabaab in the latest assault in Galmudug and HirShabelle, where the Somali government claimed over 4,600 militants were killed.

Over the past two months, Al-Shabaab sustained heavy losses as national forces and local militias have reclaimed multiple areas previously subjected to their oppressive rule, according to ministry of information.