Zimbabwe: Chicken Inn Wins Trademark Battle, Chicken Slice Barred From Using the Word 'Luv'

7 October 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

INNSCOR Africa Limited's Chicken Inn has won a trademark battle against Slice Distributors (Pvt) Ltd, also trading as Chicken Slice.

The Supreme Court Friday put an end to the dragging legal dispute ruling that Chicken Slice was indeed infringing on its competitors trademark.

The ruling follows a successful appeal by Inscor which approached the upper court appealing against a High Court ruling in favour of Chicken Slice.

The full judgment was not readily available.

Earlier this year, High Court Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba dismissed Chicken Inn's application after it filed an application in 2019 seeking an interdict against Chicken Slice for using its trademark, 'Luv' and its colours.

Chicken Inn took the rivalry with Chicken Slice to court arguing that the latter had used 'Luv' in its burger and grill logo.

The company also argued it has always used 'Luv Dat Chicken' since 1987 before Chicken Slice started using 'I Luv it' on its burger boxes.

Chicken Inn submitted that the resemblance of the trademark and colours confuses consumers of their products.

Chicken Slice rebuffed the accusations arguing that Chicken Inn doesn't not own exclusive rights to the tagline 'luv'.

In delivering judgement, Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba said besides the word 'luv', the marks used are not similar and are used on the burger rather than the Chicken Slice logo.

"In my view, a national customer who encounters the products of the plaintiff and the first defendant is not likely to be confused by the difference between them," said the judge.

Now this has been set aside.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.