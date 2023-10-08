Tunisia: Ons Jabeur Exempted From First Round of Zhengzhou Open

Tunis/Tunisia — World's 7th Tunisian Ons Jabeur was exempted from the first round of the WTA 500 tournament Zhengzhou Open, China which will start next Monday.

Ons Jabeur will play the winner of the match between Italian Lucia Bronzetti (world's 64th) and Chinese Hanyu Guo (world's 439th) in the second round.

The Zhengzhou Open will see the participation of 6 tennis players from the top ten, namely American Coco Gauff (3rd), Kazakh Elena Rybakina (5th), Greek Maria Sakhari (6th), Ons Jabeur (7th), Czech Karolina Muchova (9th) and French Caroline Garcia (10th).