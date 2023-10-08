South Africa: Councillors Killed to Force By-Elections in KZN Councils

Political parties in KwaZulu-Natal are hiring hitmen to kill councillors to force by-elections in hung municipalities.

This is the view of KZN Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka who said the change of government from the IFP to the ANC in Nongoma Local Municipality has resulted in political killings in the area.

In municipalities where no single secured a clear majority, a by-elections can shift political governance of a municipality.

In his media briefing this week, the MEC appeared to be accusing the IFP of driving the violence with a view to force a by-election and a take over of the municipality.

"What is worrying in Nongoma is that the trend of the assassination of councillors started after the coalition led by the ANC, the NFP, and the EFF too.

"When the IFP was in power, we did not see these rampant attacks or threats to councillors.

"We must indicate that it first happened in August 2023 when the NFP councillor Ntombenhle Mchunu was killed," said Hlomuka.

At least 19 ward councillors have been assassinated in the province since the November 2021 local government elections.

The IFP has rejected MEC Hlomuka's suggestion that the IFP was killing councillors to force by-elections in the hung Nongoma Municipality.

"We are concerned about the comments made by MEC Hlomuka, that the trend of assassinating councillors in Nongoma started after the coalition by the NFP-ANC and EFF took over, and that when the IFP was in power there were no rampant attacks and threats to councillors' lives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is disingenuous of MEC Hlomuka to insinuate that the IFP is involved in the killing of councillors in Nongoma," said Blessed Gwala, an IFP Member of the Provincial Legislature MPL.

He said MEC Hlomuka's careless statement could perpetuate political violence in the province.

"Many Councillors have been killed in Nongoma. The first Mayor in South Africa to be killed was Bhekuyise Sikhonde, who was the IFP Mayor in Nongoma. IFP Councillors such as Themba Ntshangase, Prince Mbongiseni Zulu and NFP Councillors Dumisani Qwabe and Ntombenhle Mchunu have also been killed.

"To date, no one has told us who killed these IFP Councillors and others. Does MEC Hlomuka mean to imply that they committed suicide, were struck by lightning, or eaten by lions?"

Previously Police Minister Bheki Cele listed eThekwini Metro and the Zululand district as the main killing fields where hitmen are hired to kill politicians.