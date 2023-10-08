South Africa: A New Twist in the Battle for the Zulu Throne

The money that is meant for the development of rural communities from the Ingonyama Trust is being splashed by King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on expensive alcohol and designer clothes.

These are some of the unfounded allegations made by Prince Mbonisi Zulu in a 163-page affidavit before the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The prince of eKhwezi Royal Palace is to interdict King Misuzulu from appointing a new traditional prime minister to the Zulu Monarch.

Prince Mbonisi who is a younger brother to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu is also seeking a court interdict against King Misuzulu to stop him from performing all of his duties as the king.

He said King Misuzulu cannot institute any royal duties because the throne is being contested in a separate matter before the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

"There is evidence that at some point he convened a meeting with Amakhosi/ traditional leaders....he was then booked at The View Hotel for three days.

"He checked into the hotel but failed to attend any of the scheduled meetings with Amakhosi. "However Ingonyama Trust received a bill of over R57,000 for expensive liquor," the papers read.

He also cited that King Misuzulu has embarrassed the Zulu nation and Royal family on many occasions by calling the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi with a derogatory term which was unheard of in the Zulu Royal family.

Prince Mbonisi alleged that the King plans to sell the Ingonyama Trust to enrich himself.

He said the King and his close associates have also formed 13 companies to enrich themselves through the trust.

The king's spokesperson Prince Afrika Zulu said the affidavit was yet another chapter of relentless attempts to cause disharmony within the Zulu Nation.

"The position held by His Majesty demands that His Majesty exercises maximum restraint, despite being confronted by shameful attacks which are beneath the minimum characteristics of any person interested in the welfare of the Zulu Nation. Matters are in court and His Majesty shall respect court processes as His Majesty has consistently done so," he said.