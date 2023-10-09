South Africa: Western Cape Hospitals On Brink of Collapse

National government has slashed budgets by a massive R600 million at the Western Cape's top hospitals.

The move has sent shock waves through the state medical sector in the province, which is already under serious strain.

Scrolla.Africa has seen a document showing the Western Cape government warns hospitals will collapse by January next year if the cuts are not made immediately.

"Unfortunately, if we continue to function as we have over the past 6 months, our cash flow will run out by mid-January (our Day zero)," the document reads.

However, doctors warn the cuts could be so severe that there's a risk the province's key hospitals won't be able to work anyway.

The document shows the government admitting the poorest will be the ones to suffer most if the cuts go through.

The health department says that "access to healthcare will be restricted, resulting in poorer population health outcomes and societal well-being."

If the cuts -- which would include salary reductions and the freezing of posts -- take place, many health professionals would be forced to quit for the private sector.

Already, doctors say, the province's big hospitals are struggling with the number of patients they have to treat with limited resources. Patients with appointment dates often arrive and get no help.

"Doctors are forced to decide which patients to treat by looking at the patients' conditions," said one doctor. "Sometimes doctors don't know whether they should save a young life or someone who looks like a family breadwinner. The situation is dire," he said.

Doctors have been told they'll get no more overtime pay which accounts for 50% of their wages. They have also been offered the option to resign.

These are part of wider cuts to the national healthcare budget, which is being slashed by R4.4 billion.

The budget cuts have affected three major Western Cape hospitals -- Tygerberg Hospital by R275 million; Groote Schuur Hospital by R264 million and the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital by R31 million.

The cuts will have an impact beyond just the Western Cape which also helps out the less resourced Eastern Cape.

Already, 24 staff members have resigned from Red Cross Children's Hospital with those who are left struggling to maintain the workload.

Some anaesthetists at Groote Schuur Hospital have resigned, with the knock-on effect being that the number of operations are reduced or postponed.