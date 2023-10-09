South Africa: Avian Influenza Outbreak Threatens Chicken Supply - South African News Briefs - October 9, 2023

South Africa Faces Chicken Meat Shortage Amid Avian Influenza Outbreak



Dr Greg Cilliers, a veterinarian and executive Board Member of the World Veterinary Poultry Association, warns that chicken meat will be scarce in South Africa in the coming weeks due to a shortage in broiler chicks, reports IOL. The HPAI H7 avian influenza outbreak has been devastating and has affected every adult bird in Gauteng, resulting in the egg shortage consumers now observed at retailers. Cilliers noted that the spread of the virus appears to be slowing down, but only because there are no more birds left to infect. Recovery will depend on the availability of a vaccine, with a lengthy timeframe for the entire supply chain to return to normal. The industry is currently facing significant challenges, including the high cost of production and load shedding, making it more vulnerable to cheap imports.

Calls for Justice as Lawyer's Misconduct Leaves Disabled Children Neglected

Lawyer Zuko Nonxuba is accused of transferring a substantial sum of R348,845,000 from trust accounts meant for severely disabled children to his firm's business account and manipulating financial records to conceal his actions, reports News24. The Legal Practice Council (LPC) is seeking to have Nonxuba's name removed from the roll of attorneys due to his actions, which they deem disgraceful and detrimental to the legal profession and society's most vulnerable members. The funds were intended for the care of children with cerebral palsy due to state negligence, but they were allegedly treated as Nonxuba's own. He is also accused of failing to comply with court orders to establish trusts and pay owed funds, and providing false information.

Retired Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng Says He Is Destined to Be President

Retired Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has expressed his aspirations to become the president of South Africa, claiming that God has told him three times that it is destined to happen, reports The Citizen. Speaking during a church gathering in Bloemfontein, Mogoeng believes that his presidency will be a miraculous and unstoppable event, though he doesn't know when it will occur. He said that God doesn't intend for him to achieve the presidency through an electoral process or by forming a political party. However, his presidential aspirations could be short-lived as the Judicial Code of Conduct bars retired judges from taking part in party politics. Despite this, a new political party, the All African Alliance Movement, has expressed interest in having Mogoeng as their presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.

Violent Protests Erupt in Malmesbury Over Teenager's Stabbing

Violent protests have erupted in Lingelethu, Malmesbury in the Western Cape, reportedly triggered by the fatal stabbing of a teenager, reports News24. According to the Swartland Local Municipality spokesperson Mart-Marie Haasbroek, several homes have been set on fire, and there have been reports of injuries. While the exact cause of the protest is related to the death of a young person, it is not believed to be connected to service delivery issues. Police response details were not available at the time of the report.

