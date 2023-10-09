Ethiopia: Paris 2024 - Nnadozie, Ohale, Oshoala, 19 Others to Face Ethiopia

8 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Ethiopia will host the first leg of the second-round fixture in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, 25 October with the second leg in Nigeria on Tuesday, 31 October.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Osinachi Ohale and forward Asisat Oshoala headline a list of 22 players invited to the Super Falcons' camp for this month's Paris 2024 Women Olympic Football Tournament qualification fixture against the Senior Women National Team of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia will host the first leg of the second-round fixture in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, 25 October with the second leg in Nigeria on Tuesday, 31 October.

Ethiopia eliminated Chad in the first round of the series as nine-time African champions Nigeria drew a bye.

The Super Falcons, who finished 8th at the 32-team FIFA Women's World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand in the summer, also drew a bye to the third round of the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations qualification series, after Sao Tome and Principe's senior girls scratched the tie.

The Falcons will be up against their counterparts from Cape Verde in the third round of that series at the end of November.

Paris, France, will host next year's Women's Olympic Football Tournament. The Super Falcons played at the Olympics in 2000, 2004 and 2008.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Monle Oyono (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca FC, Mexico); Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Paris Saint Germain, France); Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengard FC, Sweden); Peace Efih (Sporting Club de Braga, Portugal); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (AS Saint Etienne, France)

Forwards: Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona Feminine, Spain); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Gift Monday ((Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Opeyemi Ajakaye (FC Robo Queens)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.