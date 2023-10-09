Uganda: Kariisa Shines Again At Singleton Monthly Golf Series in Entebbe

The CEO of Next Media, Kin Kariisa has emerged winner of Group A in the men's category at the monthly Singleton Challenge golf tournament played on Saturday at Entebbe Golf Club (EGC).

Sponsored by DStv for Business, this weekend of golf action attracted hundreds of golf enthusiasts who witnessed entertaining action of the game in Entebbe.

Kariisa, continued his solid form, topping group A after playing off a handicap of 8, with a score of 37 points.

Anthony Agaba was the runner-up in the same group, with handicap of 5 and a score of 35 points, winning on countback.

Kariisa and other group winners received awards and plaques from MultiChoice Uganda.

Following his exceptional performance, the Next Media boss said he was proud to emerge winner of group A.

He also thanked all sponsors and participants for their efforts in ensuring the event was a success.

"Had an incredible day playing golf at Entebbe Golf Club, sponsored by DStv for Business! Proud to emerge as the winner in group A with a solid 37 points! Huge thanks to all the participants and our amazing sponsors for making it a memorable event!" Kariisa said.

Meanwhile in the quarterfinals of the Singleton match play golf challenge, Serwano Walusimbi and Peter Magona won the opening match 2/1 against Johnson Dairo and Jimmy Adiga to advance to the semifinals.

In the second match, the pair of Richard Mucunguzi and Saidi Kirabira won 3/2 against Robert Busingye and Innocent Nahabwe.

For the third match, Micheal Odur and Brian Manyindo triumphed over Conrad Odere and Ram Shaban by 2/1.

Joseph Bogera and Kenneth Kiddu Vs Charles Odere and Moses Ssebugwawo encounter was rendered all square due to bad lighting. The match is to be resumed on a yet to be announced day, before Friday.

Elsewhere, Anthony Agaba won the nearest to the pin hole number 18 in the men's category while Keisha Kagooro won in the ladies' category.

Charles Kabunga won the seniors (55 years and above) with a handicap of 20 and a score of 34 points.

Speaking at the day's winners awarding ceremony, Hassan Saleh, the managing director of MultiChoice Uganda, said that as part of their sponsorship towards the tournament, they look at promoting locally created content.

He also reaffirmed MultiChoice's further support to Entebbe Golf Club.

"I would like to thank Entebbe Club for embracing us. MultiChoice will be part of the club and that's my commitment and we look forward to participating." Saleh said.