South Africa: Operation Shanela Continues to Disrupt Criminal Activities

Through the South African Police Service's (SAPS) Operation Shanela, at least 124 suspects and 137 daily wanted suspects were arrested for committing various crimes over the past weekend.

Operation Shanela's disruptive actions were executed in hotspot areas across the Northern Cape province which included vehicle checkpoints, stop and searches, blue light and foot patrols, compliance inspections and tracing of wanted suspects by detectives across the province.

The outstanding success includes the arrest of two males, age 28 and 36, for possession of stolen property valued at R43 000 after the Kimberley Crime Prevention Unit received information of a tuckshop selling branded goods in bulk belonging to a local supermarket.

The police in Delportshoop recovered and confiscated a stolen vehicle and arrested a 62-year-old male for theft of a motor vehicle after the police were alerted by a tracking company about a stolen vehicle that was stationary around Ulco mine.

Another two male suspects, aged 37 and 40, were arrested and charged under the Northern Cape Nature Conservation Act 9/2009 sec 50 & 51 for alleged illegal possession of endangered plants on the R382 road between Steinkopf and Port Nolloth.

A white Isuzu Double Cab bakkie was stopped and searched and police confiscated ten 50kg bags containing 4485 Conophytum Bilobum plants.

Police also confiscated the Isuzu bakkie as it was allegedly utilized in the commission of a crime.

During the operation, the following items, such as alcoholic beverages, dangerous weapons, drugs including crystal meth, dagga mandrax and tik were confiscated.

A total of 56 compliance inspections at second-hand dealers, liquor outlets and premises, formal and informal businesses, farms and mines were executed.

Numerous roadblocks were conducted across the province during which 25 vehicle checkpoints and eight roadblocks were conducted which resulted in 1631 vehicles stopped and searched and 4637 persons searched.

Police across the province also conducted routine visits at ATM's, business premises, National Key Points, Post Offices and tuckshops.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, congratulated all SAPS personnel and other law enforcement agencies for ensuring that those who violated the laws are confronted and dealt with decisively.

She also appreciated community structures for their role and assistance in the fight against crime.