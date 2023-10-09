South Africa: Subsidising These 10 Essential Products Could Help Stave Off Malnutrition in SA, Say Civil Society Groups

9 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Naledi Sikhakhane

With millions of children not getting enough nutrition, the DG Murray Trust's Grow Great project has intensified its call for the government and food industry to waive mark-ups on 10 essential food items.

Rising food prices are causing chronic malnutrition affecting one-quarter of South Africa's children, and civil society organisations believe the exacerbated food insecurity could tip the country into a nutritional and social crisis in the next year.

The DG Murray Trust and its Grow Great campaign, which collaborates with civil society organisations and the government, has proposed that manufacturers and retailers agree to waive the mark-ups under one product label of 10 highly nutritious basic foods, which they call "10 best buys".

The mark-ups could be either waived from the private product labels of retailers or a common product label under a non-profit brand of the national zero-stunting campaign.

Organisations such as the iThemba project, Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Project, with the Nelson Mandela Children Fund, met to discuss the proposals in the Food Security Campaign in late September.

"We propose an industry-led and government-supported initiative to ensure the availability of 10 highly nutritious basic foods," the DG Murray Trust said.

In addition to calling on manufacturers and retailers to waive their mark-ups, the trust has suggested the government agree to provide a rebate or subsidy to retailers and manufacturers, essentially doubling the discount for consumers. It also recommends...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.