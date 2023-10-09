South Africa: Human Settlements Launches Title Deeds Friday

Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has called on public servants and representatives - together with the relevant institutions - to work around the clock to fast track the processing and issuing of title deeds to the rightful beneficiaries.

Kubayi made the call at the handing over of title deeds at Mabopane Sports Complex in Tshwane on Friday.

The event formed part of the launch of Title Deeds Friday campaign aimed at mobilising beneficiaries of government-subsidised homes -- Breaking New Ground (BNG) -- to collect their title deeds at municipal offices.

Kubayi, who was accompanied by Deputy Minister Pam Tshwete; Tshwane Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Human Settlements, Ofentse Madzabatela, and local councillors handed over title deeds to some community members of Mabopane, Winterveld and Ga-Rankuwa (MAWIGA), north of Tshwane.

The community members of MAWIGA have been advocating to be recognised as the rightful owners of houses located around Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Kudube and Winterveldt.

The Minister declared MAWIGA a Ministerial Project and established a committee with the community to resolve the ownership and transfer for 8 000 uncontested properties held by the City of Tshwane.

The over 14 000 properties, including contested ones, date back to pre-1994.

During the event, Kubayi provided feedback to the community on the roll-out status. She said a phased approach has been adopted to avoid keeping communities waiting due to red tape and intergovernmental disputes.

Kubayi said government has declared war on the title deeds backlog, particularly as President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised the need to get rid of red tape within the State.

"We are deliberately launching this campaign here in MAWIGA to re-emphasise our message that as a government, we have heard the cries of this community and others, who are yet to receive their title deeds. Every parent deserves to know that his or her children have a place to call home.

"These title deeds are legal documents that assure you these properties are yours. Today, you can be at peace that the houses you have lived in and raised your families in over the years are yours and are valuable assets to hand over to future generations," Kubayi said.

She said the handing over of title deeds is also a testament that "when government partners with community members, nothing is impossible to achieve".

The MAWIGA Ministerial Project was declared in 2022, with a committee established and tasked with the responsibility of facilitating the transfer of uncontested properties to the rightful owners.

Kubayi said government is using MAWIGA to showcase the importance of working together with the community to resolve their challenges.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Moota Mfulwane, said they are happy that finally, working together with government, they made some breakthroughs.

"Although some of those who were also waiting for this day have since unfortunately passed on, we are hoping as a community that the targeted handover of 14 000 title deeds will be realised," Mfulwane said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has undertaken to convene an urgent meeting with municipalities to unlock existing bottlenecks.

Kubayi said interventions are required, working with all three spheres of government, including the urgent establishment of townships to pave the way for the registration of title deeds.

The Minster made a call to all councillors to champion the Title Deeds Friday campaign by working with municipal officials to issue all title deeds on hand.