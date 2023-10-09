Somalia: President of Somalia On Working Visit to Eritrea

8 October 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 08 October 2023- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Republic of Somalia arrived in Asmara in the morning hours today for a working visit.

On arrival at the Asmara International Airport, President Hassan and his delegation were accorded a warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki.

Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, was present for the welcoming ceremony.

In their initial meeting at the State House, President Isaias Afwerki and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held profound discussion on strengthening bilateral ties as well as regional developments of mutual interest.

The two leaders also discussed and agreed to intensify the implementation of the issues they discussed and agreements reached in previous meetings.

