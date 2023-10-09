Uganda: Bankers Swap Ties, Suits for Sportswear to Keep Fit, Have Fun

It was an unusual scene as different players in the banking and financial services sector swapped suits and ties for sportswear as they took to the pitch to participate in different sports disciplines on Sunday.

This was during a sport gala organized by the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services together with the Uganda Bankers Association at Kyambogo University Cricket Oval.

The 23rd edition of the gala that attracted over 15000 participants saw bankers take part in athletics, football, basketball, volley ball and other fun games since Friday when they kicked off with CEOs participating in a golf tournament.

The sports gala will climax next weekend with indoor games.

"These games bring us together. These days there are many non-communicable diseases which are as a result of not being active. Bankers are known for sitting for a longtime at work and therefore this is an opportunity to work our bodies out and keep them fit," the CEO of the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services, Goretti Masadde said.

She noted that the games are also used to ascertain the training needs for bankers so they can be addressed.

Philip Wanyuta, the Managing Director for Finca Bank said since work without play makes John a dull boy, they dedicated the games for bankers to go out to the field and work their bodies out.

"Work without play makes jack a dull boy. This is one of the rare days we get out of our busy schedule to come together to have fun to show case our level of fitness and stay on top of our health which is quite important for our longevity. We realized we need to have time for fun and keep our bodies fit. This is why we organize these games. They are not for just participation but health competition,"Wanyuta said.

He urged the bankers not to stop at the games but to keep fit and healthy at all times for their own benefit.