Uganda: NUP's Joel Ssenyonyi, Lewis Rubongoya Arrested

9 October 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The National Unity Platform spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi and the Secretary General, Lewis Rubongoya have been arrested by security at the party headquarters in Kamwokya.

The two had gone to the party headquarters where the NUP president, Robert Kyagulanyi is expected to give his 61st independence day address to the nation.

However, the duo were not allowed to reach the party headquarters and were arrested by a join police and army team.

They are currently detained at Kira Road police station.

The army and police have laid siege at the NUP headquarters in Kamwokya since last week when the strongest opposition party in the country announced a one million march to Entebbe Airport to receive their president who was returning from abroad.

Kyagulanyi was however apprehended as soon as he stepped foot at the airport and driven straight to his home in Magere, Wakiso district.

Heavy deployment has since been kept around his home.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.