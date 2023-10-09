Uganda: Security Forces Cordon Off NUP Headquarters

9 October 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The National Unity Platform (NUP) head office in Kamwokya, Kampala has been cordoned off by security forces as the party prepares to hold prayers for their alleged supporters who lost their lives due to the regime's actions.

In an announcement on Sunday, Kyagulanyi stated that they would gather at their party offices on Monday to pray for their comrades who were killed, abducted, or are still missing.

He expressed his frustration with the security forces' actions in blocking their prayers.

"The military and police have raided and cordoned off the NUP Head Office, Kamwokya yet again, preventing us from holding prayers for our deceased, detained, and disappeared comrades," Kyagulanyi voiced his concerns.

He mentioned that nobody is allowed to enter or leave the office, questioning the regime's behavioir while they celebrate "independence."

Kyagulanyi criticised the regime for behaving worse than the colonialists they replaced.

"While Museveni and his small group indulge in the celebration of looting and plundering our nation for nearly forty years, we will stand with the families of the victims to remember their loved ones," Kyagulanyi added.

Currently, Kyagulanyi remains confined to his home, allegedly to prevent him from mobilising for a march.

He was detained at the airport without going through regular immigration procedures and has been blocked from leaving his home since then.

Several of his supporters have also been arrested.

It is uncertain whether Kyagulanyi will be granted permission to venture outside today.

This preventive arrest tactic is commonly used by security agents to restrict the movement of leading opposition politicians, often leading to extended detentions.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.