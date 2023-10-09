South Africa: Western Cape Schools and Districts Win Big At National Education Excellence Awards

press release

Western Cape schools and districts win big at National Education Excellence Awards

Western Cape schools and districts bagged a host of awards at the National Education Excellence Awards, which took place in Kempton Park on Friday, 6 October 2023. These awards are focused on the quality of matric results and other indicators, and celebrate excellence in learning outcomes that will ultimately give our children a better future.

Rustenburg Girls' High School (Metro Central) was announced as the top Quintile 5 school in the country, an outstanding achievement from a top school recently recognised in the World's Best School Prize top 10.

The rest of the category went to the Western Cape too, with Rhenish Girls' High School (Cape Winelands) in second place, and Hoёr Meisieskool Bloemhof (Cape Winelands) in third.

In the category for the top performing Quintile 4 school, Hoёrskool Montagu (Cape Winelands) achieved third place.

Steilhoogte Primêre Skool (West Coast Education District) was recognised as the second most improved full service school in the country, a real testament to the work they are doing to integrate learners with special needs into public ordinary schools.

Two of our schools received awards in recognition for their achievement in health promotion: Thomas Wildschutt Primary School and Crestway Secondary School (both Metro South).

Well done to our incredible schools on these achievements!

Metro North Education District received a host of awards this year, in recognition of the outstanding work they are doing for their learners:

Award for Districts performing above 85% in the five consecutive years 2018 - 2022;

1st place - Excellence in District Leadership and Management;

3rd place - Top Performing district: Highest Overall Selected Quality Performance Indicators Score (Up to 400 Schools);

2nd place - Top Performing District: Highest Percentage Bachelor Passes (2020 - 2022); and

3rd place - Excellence in Support for Improving Primary Schools Learning Outcomes

Metro Central Education District was also recognised in the Top Performing district: Highest Overall Selected Quality Performance Indicators Score (Up to 400 Schools) category, achieving second place.

And as the icing on the cake, the Western Cape Education Department received a Special Ministerial Award for provinces with the highest number of Bachelor passes in the past five-year period (2018 - 2022), achieving second place.

Thank you to every one of our learners, teachers, officials, and school stakeholders for the hard work that has made these achievements possible, which underlines our commitment to quality education for every learner, in every classroom, in every school in the Western Cape.

